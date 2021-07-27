Stonnington Group LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.37. 79,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

