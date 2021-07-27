Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. 643,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,933,428. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

