Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

