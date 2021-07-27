Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $144.85. 15,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.