Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

