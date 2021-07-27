Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 2,250 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Zoetis by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 81,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

ZTS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.99. 13,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

