Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 225,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,759. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.