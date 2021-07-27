Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 616,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

