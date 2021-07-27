Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,473,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.