Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.57.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP stock traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $492.93. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,593. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

