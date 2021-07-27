Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $35.57 on Tuesday, reaching $2,645.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,684.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

