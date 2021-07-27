Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,061. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.