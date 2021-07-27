Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 418 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.23. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $121.82 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

