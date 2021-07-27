Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Trading Down 0.7%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.