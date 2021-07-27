Strike Market Cap Hits $164.00 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $55.88 or 0.00145518 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $164.00 million and approximately $477.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,683 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

