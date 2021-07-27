Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.12 ($94.26).

SAX opened at €67.45 ($79.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

