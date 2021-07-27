StrongHands Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $493,541.98 and approximately $591.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,641,243,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,228,049,443 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

