Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

