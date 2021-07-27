Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

