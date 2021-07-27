Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $$32.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.62. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
