Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

