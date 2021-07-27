Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,481 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.