Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 58,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

