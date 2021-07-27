Swerve Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $3.90 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,014,672 coins and its circulating supply is 13,974,498 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

