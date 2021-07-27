Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:

7/19/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 858,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

