Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 10,359 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $32,527.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

SYPR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 78,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,205. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

