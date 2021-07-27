T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of T2 Biosystems worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.23. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

