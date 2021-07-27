Tael (WABI) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $6.32, $62.56 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $62.56, $5.22, $13.96, $4.92, $45.75, $18.11, $6.32, $24.72, $34.91, $10.00 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.