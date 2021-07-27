TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.