TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.85. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 468,848 shares.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.51.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,194,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.