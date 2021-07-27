Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $942.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

