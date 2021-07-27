Tap Market Cap Tops $1.41 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $331,067.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

