Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.05. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2,130,544 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tarena International as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

