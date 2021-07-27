TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.76. 2,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

