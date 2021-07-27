TD Securities Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. The stock had a trading volume of 447,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.45.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

