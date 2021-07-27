TD Securities Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.91.
Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$8.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$140.13. The stock had a trading volume of 447,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,614. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.45.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
