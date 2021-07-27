TD Securities Trims Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Target Price to C$37.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of BADFF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

