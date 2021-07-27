Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 52,137 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,137 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $35,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $271.50. 4,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.