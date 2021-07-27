Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,300 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.93.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $16.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,566.04. 28,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,336. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,383.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.