Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,330 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of Wayfair worth $40,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

Shares of W traded down $10.79 on Tuesday, reaching $273.25. 16,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.94. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.71 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

