Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,105 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Aptiv worth $62,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. 2,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,528. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

