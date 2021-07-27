Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,655 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 54,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 475,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

IR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

