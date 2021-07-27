Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Netflix by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $4,228,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.33. 65,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,855. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

