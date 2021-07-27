Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $39.65 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,699 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

