Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $92.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $92,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.63. 188,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

