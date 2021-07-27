Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $163.86 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

