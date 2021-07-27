Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of The Progressive worth $42,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

