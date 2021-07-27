Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,936 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.86. 410,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $618.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.22.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.