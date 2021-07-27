Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.86. 10,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

