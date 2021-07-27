Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,081 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.44. 6,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,186. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.54 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.