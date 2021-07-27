Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 36,940 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,940 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $45,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

