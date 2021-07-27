Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 48,541 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 181,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,455. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

